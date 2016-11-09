Joy for village as it wins silver gilt at first attempt

Redbourne has been celebrating winning a silver gilt award in the best village section of the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

It was the first time the small community between Hibaldstow and Waddingham had entered the competition, amassing a total of 157 marks .

The village was complimented for its wild flower boarders that so impressed the judges on their mid-summer visit.

Two displays – the flower gardens and borders at the Red Lion Public House and the imaginative use of an old tree stump in the grounds of the parish church – proved particularly successful, with villagers pooling their efforts to achieve success.

Two of the group’s key supporters, Keith Johnson and John Pike, also received individual awards for their work on a display at St Andrew’s Corner.

A spokesman for Redbourne in Bloom said: “We are very proud to have won Silver Gilt for the village category in our first entry to the competition.

“It was noted by the judges that this first time entry and award was truly significant as many communities spent years trying to achieve silver gilt.”

The Redbourne In Bloom Group worked very hard securing funding from businesses and residents, as well as spending many hours procuring plants, planting, watering and maintaining the flower beds and boxes.

Special thanks were expressed to the Huntercombe Centre for all its help, both for its generous donation and help with watering planters and boxes.