Joy as Glentham poultry plans refused by council

There was cause for celebration last week as Glentham residents emerged triumphant in stopping plans for a large poultry unit in the village.

At a meeting last Wednesday, members of West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to refuse plans put forward by ESCO NRG Limited for 10 poultry rearing buildings containing up to 400,000 birds.

The rejection followed months of campaigning, led by residents Fiona Pringle and Colin Cotter, who live just yards away from the proposed site.

Ms Pringle said: “I am so relieved and so thrilled that we got the planning application rejected.

“Many people said to me in June ‘you are just wasting your time, you will never win’. Well, I think I have just proved them wrong.”

Glentham Action Group was formed to keep the community informed about the plans.

Of the group, Ms Pringle said: “I just can’t thank them enough. It has really restored my faith in humanity.”

Ms Pringle and Mr Cotter first moved to Glentham after appearing on the BBC programme, Escape To The Country.

She says her happiness was thrown into jeopardy when news of the poultry unit plans first reached residents.

She said: “When I first found out by a letter from WLDC, I was so shocked and so angry.

“How could they possibly think a huge industrial factory farm producing up to three million chickens per year to be built in a crop growing field right next to my home and so close to the village of Glentham was a feasible idea?”

After looking into other cases, Ms Pringle is only too aware of a possible appeal.

She said: “If the applicant comes back with an appeal we would like them to know we have a strong legal team and our Glentham Action Group are all ready to fight them all the way.”

Ross Howe, Head of operations at ESCO Developments, told the Rasen Mail: “We will be considering our future options.”