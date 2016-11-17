Join the Osgodby chorus to help save the show

The future of this year’s pantomime in Osgodby is in jeopardy because there are not enough people in the chorus.

This year’s production for The Osgodby Amateur Dramatics Society (TOADS) is Old Mother Hubbard.

“It is a good script and rehearsals are relaxed, enjoyable and informal,” said director Sue Masterman.

“We are, however, extremely short of chorus members for singing, dancing and possibly a few lines.”

Sue is looking for children, especially aged nine or ten, as well as some adults to take on these roles.

“We have been rehearsing since September and a lot of hard work has been done,” she said.

“Unfortunately, if we cannot get a chorus I will be forced to cancel the shows, which is something I don’t want to do.”

Rehearsals take place on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm and, after Christmas, will also be on Friday evenings from 7pm to 9pm.

Performance dates are Saturday, March 11, for a matinee and March 17 and 18 for evening performances.

If you, or anyone you know, is interested in taking part or finding out more, call Sue on 01673 849161 or 07775 631476.

Alternatively, email Sue on susiemasterman@hotmail.com.