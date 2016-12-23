Join the big dip event in Mablethorpe on New Year’s Day

Why not make the start of 2017 a refreshing one and join people in Mablethorpe who are set to be taking a big dip into the sea.

Join in the fun for the second annual New Year’s Day Big Dip event.

Dippers are being asked to congregate outside the Snack Shack on Mablethorpe’s North Promenade at 10am on the day.

Fancy dress is optional, but participants are being asked to please wear water or beach shoes.

Beach huts will be available for a quick warm up and to change into some dry clothes, courtesy of Bobby Baldwin, owner of the Snack Shack.

All funds raised from the event is in aid of the Mablethorpe’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Sponsor forms can be collected from the Coastal Centre in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe or from Samantha’s in Station Road, Sutton on Sea.