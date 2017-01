A new seven-week course begins next week with the Workers Educational Association (WEA).

The tutor for Jerusalem from foundation, destruction and beyond will be Sue Kirk.

The first session takes place in the Methodist school room on Wednesday, January 18, from 7.15pm to 9.15pm.

The full cost of the course is £53.90, but is free for those on income-related benefit.

To book a place, call WEA Lincoln on 01522 522472.