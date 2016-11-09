Jenny is a champion in the community

A familiar face in the Rasen area is celebrating four years of giving that little bit more to her local community.

Jenny Stimson is the community champion at Tesco Market Rasen and says she couldn’t want for a better job.

Jenny’s role is to get out and about and help the store give something back to the local community.

“I love it,” said Jenny.

“It is such a rewarding job helping people – it is just fantastic.

“And people are so grateful for the help we give.”

That help could be giving products for use as raffle prizes or donating food for special events, but for Jenny there is nothing better than rolling up her sleeves and giving hands-on help.

“I am always really pleased to help out events, selling raffle tickets, serving coffee or doing anything else I can,” she said.

“It is especially good to work with children on projects and I always say to them to come and say hello to me when they are in the store – and many of them do, which is lovely.”

One of the most unusual events Jenny has been involved in over the years was a sponsored walk from Driffield to Market Rasen.

“I have done quite a lot of work with Rase Park and when I was asked to help with the sponsored walk, of course I agreed.

“There was me, my husband and the dog, all in the back up car for the event, which started at midnight from Driffield – it was fab!

“We were a bit delayed getting back to Rasen, but we thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I don’t really mind what the event is. As long as I am capable of doing it, I’ll be there.”

A relatively new scheme Jenny is involved with in-store is helping prevent food waste.

Items that would be out of code by the end of the day are donated to groups such as local food larders or free lunch providers.

“Groups need to register with us and then when food is available we contact them to see if they want it,” said Jenny.

“It is all about preventing food waste as well as helping charitable groups.”

l If you think Jenny could help you, or you want to register your group for the food scheme, email marketrasen@communityattesco.co.uk or call Jenny on 07718 517858