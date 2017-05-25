It won’t be lonely this Christmas in Rasen

We may just be heading to summer, but thoughts are already turning to Christmas for one group of people in Market Rasen.

The town’s Salvation Army Centre has been running a Christmas Day lunch for a number of years.

Now, working in partnership with other town groups, this could expand to reach out to even more people who don’t want to be on their own on Christmas Day, if enough help comes forward.

“We have done Christmas Day lunch for a number of years and it is attended by people of all ages,” said Corps programme co-ordinator Ida Franklin.

“We would love to welcome more people along and working with other groups could help us to do that and also help raise the profile of the Salvation Army in the community.”

Stella Tuplin from Rasen Hub, Tesco Community Champion Jenny Stimson and Becki Moore, care manager at Bluebird Care are working together to help expand the service provided.

“Our involvement has come on the back of our combating loneliness campaign,” said Becki.

“Last Christmas, one of our carers, Joyce, provided one of her clients with a plate of her own home-cooked Christmas dinner when she realised he had no plans and would be spending the day alone.

“Now we are looking to help more people in that situation.”

The plan is to serve a three-course Christmas lunch and provide everyone with a small goodie bag to take home.

The lunch will be free and will be open to anyone who does not want to be on their own on Christmas Day or couples who have no family.

However, to make the day a success, the group is looking for help.

“We are looking for pledges of support, such as supplying food or other goods, people to give up their time on the day or in advance preparing for the event and, of course, people interested in attending,” said Stella Tuplin.

To find out more email ida.franklin @salvationarmy.org.uk or contact the Rasen Hub on 01673 844556, email rasenhub@live.co.uk