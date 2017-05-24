It’s Olly Mania at Market Rasen

Officials at Market Rasen racecourse are bracing themselves for a bumper bout of ‘Olly-mania’ next week.

Near record crowds are expected to attend a concert by pop sensation Olly Murs.

The award-winning singer will perform on what promises to be a Ladies Day to remember on Friday week (June 2)

Nadia Powell, general manager at the racecourse, said the uptake on tickets was ‘overwhelming’.

She added it was ‘exciting’ to showcase Olly to ‘the whole of Lincolnshire’.

And she recommended fans to snap up the remaining tickets while they still can.

She said: “Olly Murs has been extremely popular and its fantastic to see such an overwhelming uptake of tickets on our first-ever Raceday featuring music on a Friday.

“As always, the County Enclosure admission sells fast and we have just a handful of tickets remaining for this enclosure.

“There are tickets available in both the Tattersalls and Lawn Enclosure and while there will be a minimum amount of tickets available for purchase on the day, we always encourage race-goers to secure their tickets by booking in advance.

“The crowd size and demographic will be very similar to that of previous concerts we have held at the racecourse.”

The event has been organised as part of the Jockey Club ‘Live’ programme.

Olly said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Market Rasen Racecourse.

“I love a day out at the races too so can’t wait to get in the crowd during the day to place a cheeky bet.”

Olly is following in some famous footsteps by performing at Rasen.

Last year, it was Jess Glynne who took centre stage and in 2015 Tom Jones attracted thousands of fans.

Later this year, the Kaiser Chiefs will star at the racecourse.