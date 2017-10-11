It’s official! New Rasen skate park contract signed

Market Rasen’s Mayor has signed the contract for the purchase of the long anticipated new skate park facility in Mill Road playing field, the Mail can reveal.

Coun John Matthews, along with deputy mayor Stephen Bunney, signed the agreement with supplier Evolution for a steel structure last Friday (October 6).

Coun Bunney announced the selection of Evolution at ‘Rasen Live’ on September 9, where he also said the next important step was to ensure the design fits the specifications put forward by the youngsters who used the old park.

It is hoped the skate park project will be completed by Easter - well within the 12 to 18 month timescale originally set at April’s annual town meeting.

Coun Matthews said: “We are really pleased to be in a position to make this decision now.

“We have had a number of meetings with the contractor and the skate park users to get both the design and budget right.

“By placing the order now we eliminate the risk of a rise in the price of steel and having the structure made during the quieter winter months has helped reduce costs, plus some strategic negotiating means that we have kept the project on budget.”

Despite the end being in sight for the project, Coun Matthews said that some funds were still required to complete the project’s groundworks.

Coun Matthews also expressed thanks to Coun Bunney, who has led the project since April.

He said: “We still need to raise some more money for the ground work but we feel confident that we can have this project completed by Easter next year.

“There has been an enormous amount of work done to achieve this and all credit must go to Coun Bunney for his efforts in raising support, awareness and, most of all, funds.”

•You can donate to Market Rasen’s Skate Park fund via the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nicola-marshall