It’s last orders! Lissington pair retire after 40 years

They’ve made countless friends and memories in 39 years but the landlord of a Lissington pub are looking to sell it - and put their feet up.

When Chris and Rosemary Anderson, both 76, took the White Hart on, the menu comprised chicken or scampi and chips - served in a basket.

Now, nearly forty years later, the couple offer a menu of international cuisine - including their ‘locally renowned’ steaks.

And, as Chris says, ‘you can’t beat a pub steak’.

He told the Rasen Mail: “Running the White Hart has been a nice way of life - even if you don’t always get time to yourself.

“For me, a lot of my social life has been serving customers over the years while my wife Rosemary has been in charge of the kitchen behind the scenes!

“But the work is hard and the days can be very long.

“Just recently, we worked a fifteen and a half hour day but that was pretty exceptional.”

The pair are now looking to put those long working days behind them and see ‘younger, enthusiastic people’ take the reins.

Chris said: “We’ve seen it all and done it all - and no longer have the energy the job requires to keep it going!

“We’d love to have younger and experienced people in with plenty of enthusiasm who are going to put their own stamp on the White Hart.”

The pair reflected on their time running the pub very fondly.

Chris said: “We’ve made so many friends and memories and seen children come in with their parents who now come in with children of their own.

“The hard part is that most of our friends are customers.

“But we will soon have time to devote to our wider circle of friends and family.”