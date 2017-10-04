It’s get set and go for new Rasen 10k race!

The countdown has begun to the Market Rasen 10k, which is set to take place on Sunday November 12 after a year’s break.

Race Director Keith Taylor of The Real Events Company said he is ‘delighted’ to be able to pick up the event from Lincolnshire Sport, who stopped organising the race after the 2015 event.

And, according to Mr Taylor, it should be good for local businesses too!

Runners can enjoy the experience of running through stunning scenes they might not normally have the opportunity to see.

Mr Taylor describes the race as ‘multi terrain’, as the course takes participants on roads, across fields and through forests - perfect for those who love the space of running in the countryside!

“Not only is this 10k multi-terrain race a great event when it comes to motivating people to get active and do more exercise, but it also brings the local communities together,” Mr Taylor said.

“You don’t have to be a serious runner. You can walk, jog or run.

“The race starts at Market Rasen Racecourse - but you don’t need to be a thoroughbred to enter!”

The course will take runners into Legsby Road then onto Dog Kennel Wood.

Runners, joggers and walkers will then complete a loop of the woods, with the surface changing from road to grass and some uneven surfaces.

The course will then take runners back to Legsby Road, returning to the finish at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Mr Taylor added: “Whether you are running for fun, a charity or practically pro, we offer a race on closed roads, cleared tracks through ancient woodland and grassed paths.

“The route includes a few hills to offer a small challenge to runners around the course in some of the most scenic Lincolnshire countryside.

“The Autumn colours should make this a race to remember in this natural area of beauty.

“The race is for any runner irrespective of standard and it does take you through some countryside that you would not normally see.

“And business in Market Rasen will benefit from the race, as runners and spectators will go into the town - which should improve year on year as more people enter!”

Hot and cold drinks and sandwiches will be available in the Red Rum Bar at Market Rasen Racecourse

Toilet facilities will be available in the Brocklesby Suite at the racecourse.

• For more information, and to sign up, contact Keith Taylor on 01522 706863 or 07557733964.

You can also visit https://bookitzone.com/keith_taylor_3/We2FFX to enter.