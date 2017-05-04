It’s carry on for Market Rasen’s mayor

John Matthews was re-elected mayor last night (Wednesday) as the only nominee at the annual meeting of Market Rasen Town Council.

Coun Matthews said it was a ‘privilege’ to have served as mayor for the civic year 2016-2017, and that he was ‘delighted’ to assume the role for another term.

Speaking about the council’s priorities for the coming year, Coun Matthews put the Festival Hall in the top spot.

The renovation of Market Rasen’s Skate Park was also said to be a high priority for the town council, as well as the development of De Aston field.

The town’s appearance was also discussed as a priority for the town.

The Mayor also said that the town council would continue to work closely with West Lindsey District Council, adding the town council’s WLDC Steering Group would be ‘best served’ by the chairmen of the Finance and Planning Committees, alongside a Market Rasen district councillor and the chair of Market Rasen Town Council.

Also planned for the coming months is a town meeting - proposed for June - with the purpose of allowing the public to air their views on car parking in the town as the charges imposed in January this year are reviewed by WLDC.

In his report of the previous civic year (2016-2017), Coun Matthews said it had been a ‘busy period’ for Market Rasen Town Council.

He said: “2016 has been a busy year for both myself and the council, representing the town and supporting many Civic and charity events.

“We have worked very hard to promote and develop the Festival Hall - which is now used more than ever before.

“We have and will continue to work closely with community organisations and West Lindsey District Council.

“A number of the council projects are being moved on and have hopefully improved the amenities available to the citizens of Market Rasen.”

Coun Stephen Bunney was elected as deputy mayor at the meeting, and Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth as Parish Champion.