It ‘all adds up’ for Rasen accountant Hazel!

Market Rasen accountant Hazel Copeland has won an award, being named ‘Professional Member of the Year’ by the Association of Accounting Technicians, for sharing her knowledge with staff and colleagues at her place of work.

Hazel is chief finance officer at Worldmarsh Producers, a farmer-owned agricultural group based in Louth.

She was given the award by AAT because of her dedication to developing her skills and support her colleagues, and also for helping to recruit and mentor an apprentice.

Hazel said: “I was absolutely thrilled to win the award, I felt it recognised the hard work I had put in to training my staff and embracing new systems to improve the finance department’s processing ability.”

Nicky Fisher, AAT President, said: “We’d like to congratulate all winners and shortlisted members for their achievements.”