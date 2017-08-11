Isle tractor run raises thousands for hospice care

A group of kind-hearted tractor enthusiasts have taken a 40-mile round trip around the Isle of Axholme, raising more than £3,400 for their local hospice.

The distinct sound of more than 60 vintage engines leaving Epworth’s Mowbray Arms on a hot summer morning signalled the start of the fourth annual Tractor Run around the beautiful villages and countryside of the Isle, with all proceeds going to Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Scunthorpe.

The Hospice, which celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year, is run as an independent charity to provide specialist care for people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Community Fundraiser Anne Millett said: “There’s nothing quite like the sight and sound of all these old tractors motoring together along the country lanes to conjure memories of bygone days when they really were the farmer’s best friend!

“Thank you so much to everyone who took part this year’s Tractor Run for all of their support, they raised a fantastic amount of money, which really will make a difference to the lives of all our patients.”

Richard Thompson, who organises the event with Stuart Lindley and Leslie Lomas, said: “It was one of the hottest days of the year, with the thermometer hitting 32 degrees, so it was touch and go for one or two of our older engines, which succumbed to the heat at times.

“We were all well ready for the extra stop we made at the Pride of Isle’s ‘It’s a knockout’ event, where we parked up for a rest and enjoyed a nice cold ice cream.”

He added: “Thanks to everyone who turned out to support us along the way, and all those who sponsored us and donated raffle prizes, there really are too many to name, but we want you all to know your help is much appreciated!”

Richard, Stuart, Leslie and friends are now busy organising next year’s Tractor Run, which will take place on Sunday June 17.

For more information on how to get involved visit www.isleofaxholmetractorrun.co.uk and for more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, go to www.lindseylodgehospice.co.uk