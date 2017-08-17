Industrial units and homes plan for Caistor

Have your say

Plans to build four houses and two industrial units in Caistor’s North Kelsey Road have been submitted to West Lindsey planners.

The proposed development would see four four-bedroomed semi-detached houses fronting North kelsey Road, with the two industrial units to the southern end of the site, accessed by a private road to the east.

Each house would have two dedicated off-road parking spaces.

The site currently consists of a single-storey brick office surrounded by a gravel yard.

Applicants Cherry Tree Homes say the plan would ‘utilise an underused, prominent site’ and ‘create dwelling houses which reflect and reference Caistor’s historic local vernacular’.