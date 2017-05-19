IN PICTURES: Healthcare professionals awarded for outstanding contributions to the county

Healthcare professionals across the county have been rewarded for their dedication at an annual awards ceremony.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, which runs Boston, Lincoln and Grantham hospitals and has services at Louth, handed out 14 awards at the Epic Centre at Lincolnshire Showground.

Chief executive for ULHT Jan Sobieraj said: “It’s a great opportunity to recognise hundreds of staff who go above or beyond every day.

“The people here are very special because they’ve been nominated by their colleagues, patients and their managers and today sees around 200 staff coming here to be thanked for their work.

“Some of them became winners but the reality is they’re all winners in their own right.”

Big winners included the Site Ops Teams at Pilgrim, Grantham and Lincoln hospitals who all took home the Chief Executive’s Award,

Porter at Grantham Sonya Sargent took home the Chair’s Award.

Staff from Pilgrim Hospital also took home the newly-created Special Bravery Award for the way they dealt with a fire on the ninth floor of the hospital earlier this year.

They were led by site manager at Pilgrim Jamie Hodgkins.

“This is a great way for the team’s efforts to be recognised,” he said. “You could feel the sense of everybody intent on helping each other and it’s nice to be able to recognise that.

“It’s a great honour really.”

Here are all the winners and highly commended:

Research and Innovation

Winner: The clinical teams in endoscopy and general surgery at Lincoln Hospital

Highly commended: Helene Jones, research support office at Lincoln Hospital; Zoe Ashton-Worsnop, midwife at Lincoln Hospital; Dr Thiagarajan Sreenivasan, consultant oncologist at Lincoln Hospital

Great Patient Experience (all nominated by patients)

Winner: Julie Golec, healthcare support worker on ward M1 at Pilgrim Hospital.

Highly commended: Liam Wilkinson, housekeeper in A&E at Lincoln Hospital; neonatal team at Pilgrim Hospital; Nicola Steel, community children’s nurse at Lincoln Hospital.

Team of the Year - Support Services

Winner: The ULHT Complaints team.

Highly commended: A&E reception team at Lincoln County Hospital; Lincoln surgery, theatres and critical care business unit team; Radiopharmacy team at Lincoln Hospital.

Outstanding leader

Winner: Sandra Hayes, ward manager on the surgical admissions lounge at Lincoln Hospital.

Highly Commended: Mohit Gupta, clinical director for Head and Neck in the Royle Eye department at Pilgrim Hospital; Angela Storr, specialty coordinator for stroke, medicine and elderly care at Pilgrim Hospital; Jocelyn Fitzgerald, senior colorectal nurse specialist at Lincoln Hospital.

Caring Together

Winner: Portering team at Grantham Hospital

Highly Commended: Rainforest and Safari wards at Lincoln Hospital, A&E team at Grantham Hospital; ERIC data review team for the ULHT.

Extra Mile Award

Winner: Rebecca Edwardes, Critical Care Outreach Team at Lincoln Hospital.

Highly commended: Gemma Hempsall, midwife on the labour ward at Pilgrim Hospital; Camilla Eyley, staff nurse on ICU at Lincoln Hospital; Larry Garcia, theatre nurse at Lincoln Hospital.

Volunteer of the Year

Winner: Paul Cartwright, voluntary chaplain at Lincoln Hospital.

Highly commended: George Pace, volunteer on Waddington ward at Lincoln Hospital; Eileen Daubney, volunteer on the chemotherapy suite at Pilgrim Hospital; Bery Pestell, volunteer on the Woldside unit at Louth Hospital.

Team of the Year - Clinical

Winner: Fotherby ward at Louth Hospital.

Highly commended: Stroke unit at Pilgrim Hospital; Ward 6 at Grantham Hospital; critical care outreach team at Lincoln Hospital.

Unsung Hero - Clinical

Winner: Susan Simpson, healthcare support worker in the Royle Eye Department at Pilgrim Hospital.

Highly commended: Kirstie Thomas, junior sister on the Bostonian at Pilgrim Hospital; Samantha McCarthy-Phull, clinical education nurse at Lincoln Hospital; Dr Dayangku Juanda, foundation year one doctor in general surgery at Pilgrim Hospital.

Unsung Hero - Support Services

Winner: Dave Pavier, security officer at Lincoln Hospital.

Highly commended: Anne Fabian, Hepatitis C treatment secretary at Lincoln Hospital; Jacqueline Padgett, switchboard operator at Grantham Hospital; Wayne Cross, postgraduate medical education coordinator at Grantham Hospital.

Care, Compassion and Respect

Winner: Debbie Tilbry, healthcare support worker at Grantham Hospital accident and emergency.

Highly commended: Sonya Sargent, porter at Grantham Hospital; Tracey Fisher, registered nurse in the outpatients department at Grantham Hospital; Leanne Belton, staff nurse on ward M2 at Pilgrim Hospital.

