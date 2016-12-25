I feel privileged to serve as Mayor of Caistor

Caistor is a vibrant, caring community and I feel extremely privileged to serve as its mayor.

It may be a very small town but it contains so many talented people of all ages who provide entertainment for our residents at the many events which take place here.

None of these events, and there are a lot, would take place without the assistance of the many volunteers who live in and around Caistor. They include my fellow councillors and I send them my gratitude for their continuing support.

This beautiful town has more than 60 clubs and organisations within it; some providing care and help to those who need it, some providing entertainment, others giving people the chance to explore/develop new hobbies and others helping to make this town look beautiful. For example, Caistor would not have a library were it not for the commitment of volunteers. Neither would we have a Christmas tree in our square.

Therefore, I would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers in Caistor who enable so many fantastic things to happen here.

We welcome the new businesses that have opened in Caistor and wish them a successful year ahead.

We also live in hope that there will be some development of the old Co-op building.

Walkers are Welcome bring new visitors to the town and we are enthusiastic about working with our neighbouring towns on the further development of the Lincolnshire Wolds for business and tourism.

I wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy and peaceful New Year.

Carol Mackenzie

Mayor of Caistor