Hurricane help from Rasen Rotarians

Market Rasen Rotary Club is joining with others to help those affected by the recent devastating hurricanes in the Caribbean.

The club’s Environment Committee raises money every year -principally from catering at events and especially at the Open Farm Sunday at Stainton-Le-Vale in June each year - to spend on projects to improve the local environment.

Shelter is paramount

However, following news of the destruction caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria recently, they decided to cast their net further afield and use some of the money raised to help those in need by providing two ShelterBoxes.

The International Committee of the Rotary Club is also giving enough money to buy another ShelterBox, using money raised from car boot sales and other fundraising activities.

The ShelterBox charity provides practical help to those affected by natural disaster or conflict.

Each ShelterBox costs £590 and gives living accommodation for a family of 10, and most of their water storage, cooking and bedding needs.

Each box provides living accomodation and essentials for a family of 10

Through the scheme, Rotary International ensures boxes are sent quickly to the areas which will benefit the most.

They are also supplying ShelterBoxes to flooded areas in the Indian sub-continent, South America and are reviewing the needs of those struggling from the earthquake in Mexico.

Closer to home, the Rotary Club’s Environmental committee is continuing to support projects too.

This year, they have been involved in creating a path at Nettleton Manor Care Home to allow the carers to push wheelchairs across the home’s lawns, planting bulbs in public spaces around Market Rasen, and helping the Station Adoption Group continue to improve the approach to the station.

As well as running the barbeque at Open Farm Sunday, the committee has also run barbeques to help Gainsborough Rotary Club, at Claxby Open Gardens and Claxby Viking Centre.

The environmentalists also provided crocus bulbs to 12 local primary schools and a variety of bulbs to Caistor in Bloom.

The crocus bulbs were all purple to signify the work done by Rotary to rid the world of Polio, with only a few small areas remaining in the world where the disease is endemic.

The work carried out at Tealby Primary School in their sports field, including hedging and the growing of a willow tunnel, is now complete, so after two years, it has been over to the school to maintain.

The Rotary club will be carrying out its usual Christmas collections at local stores and the Community Carol Concert on December 11.

The International Committee will also be running a quiz at Rase Park on Friday October 27. For tickets call 01673 842861.