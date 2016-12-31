Hull fireworks from Barton

North Lincolnshire Council is advising people to take a torch and wrap up warm if they are going to Waters’ Edge Visitor Centre on New Year’s Day to watch Hull’s City of Culture Firework display from across the Humber.

The fireworks start at 8.17pm in Hull and the council is opening the popular Visitor Centre in Barton for those who may not have managed to get a ticket or don’t want to be caught up in the congestion on the north bank.

The Visitor Centre will be selling a limited selection of hot food and drinks.

Parking is restricted outside the Visitor Centre for disabled badge holders, so others should use the main car park at the entrance to the country park or viewing area car park on Waterside Road. The Tesco car park is also available on Maltkiln Road – just around the corner.

The Visitor Centre will be open during the day as normal (10am until 4pm) and between 7pm until 9.30pm.

A North Lincolnshire Council spokesperson, said: “This is a great opportunity to stand and watch the fireworks across the Humber from the Visitor Centre in Barton.

“This is not an event; we are simple opening the Visitor Centre on the night as a place to see Hull’s firework display as it provides a great vantage point.

“You are advised to wrap up warm, bring binoculars if you wish and a torch as it is dark along the banks of the Humber. And if you want to sit down, you will need to bring your own chair as there won’t be any seats provided.

“We kindly ask that visitors be considerate when parking and do not obstruct residents’ access.”