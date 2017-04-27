Howsham siblings skyward for wing walk challenge

A brother and sister from Howsham will be taking to the skies to raise money for their local hospice.

Daredevil duo Stephen (21) and Sarah (18) Clark are doing a sponsored Wing Walk at Wickenby Airfield in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Stephen Clark skydiving for charity EMN-170427-091729001

Both are no strangers to taking on challenges to raise money for good causes.

“We are both quite adventurous and have already taken part in skydives for charity,” said Sarah, who took part in a record breaking skydive for the Teenage Cancer Trust at Hibaldstow Airfield a couple of years ago and has a Guinness world record certificate to prove it.

Sarah had another hair-raising experience when she had her hair shaved off to raise £1,800 for Macmillan Cancer Trust, with her hair also going to another charity, The Princess Trust.

This time though, the fundraising has a personal feel.

Sarah Clark on a previous skydive EMN-170427-091718001

“Until our Auntie became ill with cancer we’d never heard much about or visited Lindsey Lodge Hospice,” said Stephen.

“When she started to visit as a day patient, we realised what a valuable service it is in our area.

“Sadly, Auntie Hayley passed away in October 2012.

“Since then our family has taken part in several different events to help raise money for Lindsey Lodge Hospice and when we heard that there was going to be a charity wing walk for LLH this year we were both quick to sign up.”

The pair hope to raise more than £1,000 for the hospice and their total has already reached £700.

To help with the fundraising, they have so far held a ceilidh and an Easter craft event.

Their next fundraiser will be a Picnic in the Park on Saturday June 3 in Howsham Park.

Live music will be provided by local band Cross, Clayton and a can of Worms.

Tickets (£7 and £4), details from Claytons Corner in Howsham or 01652 678678.

The wing walk takes place on June 18.

To support Stephen and Sarah, visit their fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Stephen-Clark