Former Premier League referee Howard Webb - who officiated in the FIFA World Cup final in 2010 - has been meeting and greeting fans at a Louth newsagents today while signing copies of his new autobiography, ‘The Man In The Middle’.

Mr Webb, who officiated in the top flight between 2003 and 2014, will be staying to sign more copies and meet more fans at the MSR newsagents in Mercer Row until 2pm today.

Howard Webb signs copies of his new autobiography.

His autobiography was released last month, and copies are selling for £20 each.