How did your child’s school fare in GCSE tables?

Education tables for Lincolnshire secondary schools have published today (Thursday 19).

They show pupils in the majority of the Louth, Horncasle and Market Rasen schools achieved A*-C grades in GCSE Maths and English.

As expected, the regions selective schools will be celebrating very high GCSE pass rates.

At Caistor Grammar school, 100 per cent of GCSE students achieved an A*-C grade in Maths and English, while Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle and King Edward VI Grammar school in Louth tailed just behind with 99 and 98 percent respectively.

The Barnes Wallis Academy in Coningsby/Tattershall also achieved a high pass rate, with 67 per cent of GCSE students achieving A*-C in Maths and English.

In Horncastle, Banovallum School’s figure was 61 per cent, while in Louth, Cordeaux Academy students achieved 42 per cent, and Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College came away with 33 per cent.

In the Market Rasen area, 63 per cent of De Aston School’s GCSE students achieved A*-C in Maths and English, while Caistor Yarborough Academy’s students achieved 26 per cent.