Hospital trust’s cafés and restaurants up for tender

The café and newsagents at Pilgrim Hospital could come under new ownership and bring in new investment.

WH Smith, which runs newsagents across all United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust’s sites, will see its lease expire on December 31, and the trust has put the contract for it’s premises and its cafés up for tender.

A spokesman told The Standard this could see money brought in because it would no longer be running the cafés directly.

They said staff would be given a choice of staying within the NHS, for example working at the hospitals’ restaurants, or joining the new business.

ULHT director of estates and facilities Paul Boocock said: “We have made a decision to open up a tender process for the delivery of coffee shops and newsagents in our hospitals for the future.

“This means that any companies can tender to provide these services, which we hope will result in investment in the facilities and will enable us to appoint the best company who can meet staff, patients’ and visitors’ needs.

“This decision has been made as the lease for our WH Smith stores expires later this year.

“No staff will lose their jobs as a result of this change.”