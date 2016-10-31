Hospital appointments cancelled after ‘major’ computer virus

Northern Lincolnshire & Goole NHS Foundation Trust - which has hospitals in Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole - has released a statement this afternoon (Monday) following a ‘major incident’ affecting the Trust’s electronic systems.

Dr Karen Dunderdale, deputy chief executive, said: “A virus infected our electronic systems yesterday (Sunday October 30) and we have taken the decision, following expert advice, to shut down the majority of our systems so we can isolate and destroy it.”

“Our main priority is patient safety. A major incident has been called and all planned operations, outpatient appointments and diagnostic procedures have been cancelled for today and tomorrow. All adult patients (over 18) should presume their appointment/procedure has been cancelled unless they are contacted. Those who turn up will be turned away.”

She continued: “Inpatients will continue to be cared for and discharged as soon as they are medically fit. Major trauma cases will be diverted to neighbouring hospitals as will high risk women in labour.”

“While our emergency departments remain open and are accepting ambulances, we would urge people to only visit if they absolutely need to (i.e. it is an accident or emergency).

“If you are unwell and unsure where to go for treatment call 111 for North Lincs, or 01472 256256 for North East Lincs.”

“We are reviewing the situation on an hourly basis. Our clinicians will continue to see, treat and operate on those patients who would be at significant clinical risk should their treatment be delayed.”

“Further updates will be posted on the Trust website and social media channels.We would like to apologise to all patients who are affected.”

• More updates as we have them.