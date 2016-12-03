Horncastle Lions roar into festive action

Members of the Lions have been out in force over the past two weekends decorating the town ready for Christmas.

The first job was to take down the Town Council’s one hundred flags, put up earlier this year to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday.

The flags were replaced with illuminated Christmas trees, paid for by shops and other businesses.

Lions’ member Derek Ashton said: “This year’s trees are better than ever and each has twice as many bulbs.

“People are already remarking how much better they look.”

Last weekend, the Lions were busy helping to put up the ‘Tree of Light’ at Stow’s Corner - a joint effort with the Rotary Club.

That work took place on a Saturday and 24 hours later, the Lions were back again, this time putting up the large tree in the Market Place.

Volunteers thanked the generous assistance of Richard Moore and Vale Livestock’s lifting equipment.

The Lions are part of the world’s largest service organisation and club members not only raise money for causes around the world - such as the recent hurricane in Haiti and the earthquakes in New Zealand - but also contribute their services to the local community.

Apart from trimming up the town for Christmas, the Lions also staged a highly successful bonfire night with the proceeds from that event going towards worthy causes.

○For more information about the Lions, call 01507 568277.