‘Honoured’ new mayor takes office at Caistor

Caistor Town Council has a new chairman - and the town a new mayor - following the election of Alan Somerscales at last week’s annual meeting.

Taking on the role of vice-chairman is Coun Jon Wright.

Coun Somerscales has served on the council for six years and during that time has played an active role.

He has been chairman of Churchyards, Cemeteries and Allotments, and can often be seen rolling up his sleeves to be hands-on in keeping the town looking spick and span.

His new role will see him represent the town in the wider community.

“I feel honoured to take on this role,” he said.

“I want to maintain the welfare of Caistor and its people

“It is not about me, it is about the town and I will do my best to represent Caistor further afield.

“We (the town council) are very lucky to have a knowledgeable and hardworking clerk, who will keep me on the right track.

“We won the Best Parish or Town Council award from West Lindsey this year which is something to be proud of, and shows the efforts we make for the town.”

Coun Somerscales is also the vice-chairman of the Caistor in Bloom group and is very involved with the Caistor Goes committee.

“I worked with Alan Caine on a lot of events and I want to carry on his good work,” said Coun Somerscales.

“It will take five people to do the work of Alan, but we will get there.”

Coun Somerscales’ wife Gill will be his mayoress.

He added: “I am looking forward to getting out and about, although it is a bit daunting, but together we will make a job of it.”

Coun Somerscales takes on the role from Coun Carol Mackenzie, who was chairman and mayor for two years.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed representing Caistor and the council over the past two years,” said Coun Mackenzie.

“I thank my fellow councillors for their support and efforts.

“A big thank you too to our Caistor community – you are fabulous.”