Hibaldstow man’s hospice donation will benefit Lymphoedema patients

Hospice patients living with a life changing chronic swelling condition are benefitting from a brand new piece of equipment to help manage their symptoms, thanks to a generous donation from a Hibaldstow man.

The donation of a LymphFlow Advance Machine to Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s Lymphoedema Clinic was made by Brian Clark, in appreciation for the care provided to his late wife Jean.

Jean, who was the founder of the Topham House Rest Home, in Brigg, visited the Hospice’s Lymphoedema Clinic during 2016, where specialist staff helped control the symptoms of her condition.

Brian said: “After running a rest home for seventeen years, Jean knew outstanding care when she saw it and that’s exactly what she received when she visited Lindsey Lodge.

“She always said she’d like to buy one of these machines for the Hospice, so we’ve carried out her wish in her memory, and it truly is money well spent.”

Lymphoedema is a chronic condition, which affects the daily lives of more than 200,000 people around the UK.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice helps hundreds of local people every year to control the symptoms using techniques such as applying compression garments, specialised massages and advice on taking good care of your skin, moving and exercising regularly and having a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Therapy Manager Sally Brownsell said: “On behalf of everyone at Lindsey Lodge Hospice, I’d like to say thank you to Mr Clark and his family.

“Jean was a lovely lady and thanks to this generous donation in her memory, we’ll be able to provide comfort and support to other local people who are living with this chronic condition.”