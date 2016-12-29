Help on hand at Rasen Library with technological gifts

Technology has changed the way we do things, but not everyone has access to the Internet, or the skills and confidence to use it.

Help is on hand, however, through the West Lindsey Digital Champions scheme.

Go along to Market Rasen Library, where sessions are run on Friday afternoons, from 1.30pm to 3pm.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone wanting help with new equipment they received for Christmas as they can take it along and gain access to the free wi-fi and we can help them to make the most of their ipad/tablet,” said Jane Bennett, the volunteer and employability lead at West Lindsey District Council.

“We can also help people to find and print information, order books, send emails, complete online forms etc using the library’s public access computers.

“Our focus is to enable people to stay connected and to save money by using online channels.”

The service is free of charge and open to all members of the public.

“We’ve helped people connect with relatives across the world via Skye, assisted people to apply for benefits and jobs and even seen people save hundreds of pounds on their utility bills.”

Go along to the library to find out more or call 01427 675158.