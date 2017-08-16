Heavy traffic expected as thousands set to flock to Cadwell Park

Motorists have been warned to expect delays this weekend as thousands of people descend on Cadwell Park for the latest round of the British Superbike Championship.

The prestigious event takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (August 18, 19 and 20) and is expected to draw massive crowds.

The A153 (Louth to Horncastle road) near the circuit will be closed at peak times during the event and diversion routes have been well-signposted.

Heavy traffic is also expected on all routes leading to the circuit, especially in Horncastle (Bull Ring junction) and on the Louth by-pass.

On a positive note, temporary traffic lights which were causing delays in Louth Road in Horncastle have been removed.

Staff at the circuit have gearing up for the weekend for several weeks and final plans are in place.

The event has attracted a stat-studded entry - including many riders from the Lincolnshire area.

Cadwell is rated as one of the most exciting and demanding tests for even the top riders.

Fans love to see the spectacular airborne Superbikes over the incredible Mountain section of track.

Defending champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne leads the standings into the weekend and the Be Wiser Ducati rider will want a repeat of his 2016 victory after missing out on the podium at the previous round at Thruxton.

Lining up to take on Byrne in the battle of Britain is another 2016 race winner, Leon Haslam onboard the JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Also in contention is Louth-based Honda Racing as the former title-winning team push for more podium success with Jason O’Halloran and Dan Linfoot.

O’Halloran said: “I love Cadwell Park; its 20 minutes up the road from where I live and I love riding there and love the whole event.

“I have only ever raced two Superbike races there and I have been on the podium in both of them, so that’s a good record! Something on my bucket list is to win a Superbike race at Cadwell Park; for me that would make my year if I could do that.

Louth’s very own Peter Hickman is also in contention for the overall title after securing victory in the previous event at Thuxton. He’s third in the standings.

Hickman said: “I am still on a bit of a high after the win at Thruxton. It was an awesome weekend for myself and the Smiths Racing BMW team.

“We are feeling confident and have moved up to third in the championship standings now which is absolutely brilliant and now we head into my local round of Cadwell Park.”