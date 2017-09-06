‘Heartbroken’: Rasen mum’s grave theft plea

A Market Rasen mum has issued a plea for the return of an ornament stolen from her father’s grave - just two weeks after the tribute was placed on his resting place.

Kerri Paul told the Rasen Mail the family was ‘devastated’ to discover a stone windmill ornament had been taken from the grave in the cemetery in Legsby Road.

THis windmill is now missing from the grave EMN-170509-100529001

Mrs Paul told the Mail the ornament, which stands 12 inches high and has working sails, was purchased by her sister just two weeks before it was taken sometime between the afternoon of August 24 and the morning of August 25.

Mrs Paul said: “My sister saw the windmill in a garden centre and knew it was something he would like.

“She put it on his grave just two weeks before it was taken.

“Someone tending to a grave near Dad’s saw it on Thursday afternoon - and it wasn’t there on the Friday morning.

“We are desperate to get it back.”

Lincolnshire Police have said ‘enquiries are ongoing’.

Mrs Paul added that her father Tony, was an ‘outdoors’ person with a big heart who loved his garden, grand children and great-grandchildren.

Mrs Paul added: “He was very much an outdoors person.

“He was an agronomist, then had his own home and garden business, as well as owning a caravan site and holiday cottages and fishing ponds.

“He and my mum also fostered and in their 30 years had over 250 children through their doors.

“He was such a caring, giving person which makes me feel even more sad, if that’s possible, that anyone could take it from him.”

Mrs Paul described the incident as ‘devastating for all the family’.

She added: “I know there’s a slim chance of it being returned, but it’s been shared many times on Facebook so anything’s worth a try.”

Did you see anything? Please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 with incident number 228 of August 25.

Or call Mrs Paul on 07743066681.