Village surgery shows it cares

Wragby Surgery has become the second in the county to be formally recognised for the way it supports unpaid carers in the community.

The surgery has been awarded the Quality Award ‘You Care – We Care’ by recently rebranded Lincolnshire charity Every-One.

Commissioned by Lincolnshire County Council and formerly run by the Lincolnshire Carers and Young Carers Partnership, the award sets out key principles in the recognition, value and support of unpaid carers and is a recognised symbol of quality.

Wragby Surgery assistant practice manager Linda Madeley said: “Our ethos here has always been about caring for health in the community, so being formally rewarded for our efforts in supporting those that care for others is a real achievement for us.”

Surgery secretary Helen Dean has been appointed as the carers’ champion at the practice and is the first point of contact for carers.

Her role is to ensure that not only are her colleagues able to identify those who are caring for others, but also that they are listened to and directed to appropriate services and support.

Every-One quality development lead Julie Goy said: “It’s always a pleasure to present the Quality Award and we thoroughly enjoyed working with Wragby Surgery on their journey towards achieving it.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate them on their commitment to such a worthy cause.”