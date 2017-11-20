Support for carers at council event

Carers FIRST in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council are hosting their annual Carers Rights Day this Friday, November 24.

Taking place at Lincoln Golf Centre, the day will give carers and the people they care for an opportunity to get information and guidance from organisations in Lincolnshire who can support them.

Carers can pick up the latest ‘Carers Rights Guide’ and talk to the Lincolnshire Carers Service team about help available.

Executive member for adult care, Coun Patricia Bradwell, said: “We’re delighted to support the Carers Rights Day, for many, caring is a rewarding and positive experience, but for others, without the right help and support caring can feel overwhelming.

“For some, caring can affect their physical and emotional health as well as adding stress to work or finances.

“We hope that the Carers Rights Day will give people the help they need.”

There are currently six and a half million people in the UK looking after a relative or friend, with three million people juggling a caring role with their employment.

The event runs from 11am – 4pm.

To book a place, contact Carers FIRST on 0300 303 1555.

Carers Rights Day is a national Carers UK campaign with events taking place all over the country.

For more information, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk