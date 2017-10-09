St Barnabas Hospice hosts Big Birthday Get Together to celebrate their 35th birthday and to mark Hospice Care Week

St Barnabas Hospice will host a Big Birthday get Together on Wednesday, October 11, from 8am to noon at the Day Therapy Centre in Hawthorn Road, Lincoln.

There will be bacon sandwiches between 8am to 10am, and cakes and biscuits throughout.

Guests have the opportunity to tour the Day Therapy Centre, and the St Barnabas Wellbeing team will be there to give free hand massages, as well as to talk about the complementary therapies on offer to patients.

Also on the day, there will be a tombola with the chance to win a special hamper, and guests can also purchase Christmas cards, diaries and 2018 calendars.

Harriet Hickin, Community Fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We are delighted to host this event as part of Hospice Care Week, and it is a great opportunity for members of the community to come along and learn more about what hospice care is and the huge impact we have on our local community.

“The event is free for all to attend, so it’s a wonderful way to spend a spare few hours of your morning.”

Caroline Swindin, Corporate Fundraiser for St Barnabas, added: “It would be lovely to see some local businesses showing their support for the Hospice at this get together, and we welcome everyone to come and celebrate with us.”

For further information, contact Harriet Hickin on 01522 540 300 or email harriet.hickin@stbarnabashospice.co.uk