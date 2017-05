Benniworth and Wragby First Responders have organised two CPR training nights as part of BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Save a Life campaign.

The first session will be held in the Turnor Arms, in Wragby, on Thursday, May 11, and the second on May 18 in the Heneage Arms at Hainton.

Both start at 7pm and there are limited places available. To book, call 07703 330106