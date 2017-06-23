Local ladies help raise awareness of stoma support

Being told you need to have a stoma fitted is a life-changing moment, but help is at hand as two local ladies are keen to show.

Pam Bradley from Caistor and Jenny Turner from Market Rasen are both members of Lincolnshire IA.

The group supports anyone who has had, or is about to have, a permanent or temporary ileostomy, internal pouch, colostomy or urostomy .

This year the group marks its 50th year, so Pam and Jenny are keen to promote the support available.

“I was one of the lucky ones; I had no problems,” said Pam, who had a colostomy five years ago.

“It was about a year before I felt my own self again, but now I do everything I want to do.

“I have had brilliant support from my family, but being part of the group it is nice to speak to people in a similar situation.

“I have made some wonderful friends and I wanted to give something back, so three years ago I went on the Lincolnshire IA committee.”

Fellow committee member Jenny is an associate member of the group, having cared for someone with a stoma.

She said: “I looked after a lady with a stoma and the group is a really good support, as well as showing people different products and finding ways to cope with things.”

Based in Lincoln, the group is open to anyone from across the county.

Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month.

There is also lots of information available without attending the meetings and a trained advisor can make home visits.

Pam added: “We want to get the word out and tell more people about the group.”

One of the ways Pam is planning to do just that is by hosting a fundraising garden party at her Lincoln Drive home in Caistor on July 1, with the help of her friends from Nettleton Methodist Chapel.

The event runs from 2pm to 4pm and will be officially opened by the Caistor Mayor.