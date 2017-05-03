Lincoln Sands bereavement support group under threat of closure

Bereaved mums and dads in the Lincoln area could be without the help and support they need after the death of a baby, as the local Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity) support group is under threat of closure due to a lack of volunteers.

The group currently works in partnership with both Lincoln and Boston hospitals to support them in providing the best care and facilities possible to bereaved parents. However, without volunteers to fill the roles of chair and treasurer and to support the remaining committee members and befrienders, they will be forced to close and a valuable resource and much needed support service will be lost.

The group is run on a voluntary basis, mainly by people who have themselves experienced the death of a baby, and supports anyone whose baby has died before, during or shortly after birth.

However, you do not need to be a bereaved parent to be considered for a committee role, but need to have an understanding and empathy of our work.

Dr Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands, said: “I’m appealing to local people in Lincoln and the surrounding areas to help us recruit new volunteers, so we can continue to support local bereaved parents and their families at such a devastating time for them.

“Many bereaved parents tell us that other parents who have experienced the death of a baby are able to offer real understanding and empathy.

“We are dedicated to providing emotional support and information right from the early hours after a baby’s death, through to the weeks, months and years ahead.”

or further information contact Rose Abrehart, East Network Coordinator at Sands on 07707 480020 or email: rose.abrehart@sands.org.uk