Will inspectors give hospitals trust clean bill of health?

The trust behind Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital is ‘aiming to do even better’ this year as inspectors return.

The Care Quality Commission is visiting United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust’s (ULHT) sites this week.

Since the CQC were last here, our staff have been working their socks off and have made many improvements. We know that we aren’t perfect and we have known challenges but we are moving in the right direction. Trust chief executive Jan Sobieraj

In February, the CQC highlighted the trust as ‘requiring improvement’ overall.

It was told to ensure that there were sufficient qualified and experienced staff to care for patients’ needs.

At Pilgrim Hospital, it said medical care required improvement across the board.

It also stated improvement was needed in the areas of safety and responsiveness.

The report followed a period for the trust of being in ‘special measures’.

He added “Our last inspection reports were positive with an overall ‘requires improvement’ rating, with 84 per cent of ratings good or outstanding.

“This year we are aiming to do even better.”

Improvements include:

l Doubling the number of patients who survive following a cardiac arrest out of hospital.

l Making big strides on its digital strategy with electronic observations.

l Meeting the wait for treatment within a maximum of 18 weeks target for 11 months running.

l Reducing the incidence of pressure ulcers to 0.5 per cent, compared with the national rate of 4-6 per cent.

l Recruiting registered nurses from the EU, offering 220 posts to nurses from Philippines, and recruiting 160 newly-qualified nurses.

l Helping to invest and deliver circa £25 million in capital projects to improve patient environment including a dementia ward and a new maternity ward.

l Accreditation achieved for all ULHT endoscopy units.

l Shortlisted and won many regional and national awards

Jan previously told The Standard it would be ‘great to be good’ and said it would help boost staff morale and hopefully aid recruitment.

The earliest the trust expects the findings to be returned is January.

