Give blood at the Festival Hall

The Blood Donor Service will be in Market Rasen on Friday, July 14.
Session times are 12.20pm to 2.50pm and 4.20pm to 7.20pm.
To book an appointment call 0300 123 23 23 or visit the website at www.blood.co.uk
