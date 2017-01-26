Former Rasen GP says criticism is ‘unreasonable’

A former long-serving GP has contacted the Rasen Mail to say that criticism of the town’s GP surgery is ‘unreasonable’.

In a Parlimentary debate, Rasen MP Sir Edward Leigh claimed residents in North Lincolnshire had to wait for two hours for an ambulance and – in some areas – up to three weeks for a GP appointment.

Dr Graham Parry, who joined the town’s doctors’ surgery as a GP in 1969 and ran it for many years, said he was ‘perturbed’ by Sir Edward’s comments.

Dr Parry said: “I noticed the piece on Sir Edward Leigh’s views and was perturbed that the article said Rasen people had to wait.

“This is totally not true.

“People can get an appointment within 24 hours if they ring up during the week.”

Dr Parry’s comments echoed many local residents who the Mail approached for comment.

Writing on the Rasen Mail’s Facebook page, David Bedford said: “We (in Market Rasen) are very fortunate with the service the Market Rasen doctors and their very able nurses and support team provide.

“The phone back service ensures a doctor can talk to you to prioritise your needs, normally within an hour.”

Rob Bradley wrote: “The local ambulance cover is great, especially considering the rural location.”

Dr Parry, who retired ten years ago, admitted that ‘things are worse than they used to be’ for the NHS.

He said: “I agree with Sir Edward Leigh in that the whole funding situation needs debating.

“I wouldn’t want to say how to put things right, other than we need more doctors and more money.”