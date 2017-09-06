Have your say on CCTV for Caistor

Caistor Town Council and West Lindsey District Council are asking residents for their views on having CCTV in Caistor Market Place.

Leaflets are being distributed and there is also the opportunity to complete the survey on the West Lindsey website.

Visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/cctvcaistor/ to have your say.

CCTV has already been installed at the town’s sports and social club, but plans for installation in the Market Place have proved to be a hot topic.

As previously reported, CCTV was an agenda item at the August meeting of the council.

However, before it could be fully discussed the meeting was suspended following continued interruptions from members of the public.

The next town council meeting will be on Thursday, September 14, when CCTV is expected to be on the agenda once more.