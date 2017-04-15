Have your say - from potholes to skate park!

Market Rasen Town Council are encouraging members of the public to attend the Annual Town Meeting later on this month.

The meeting will furnish the community with the chance to make their view known on local matters.

Ideas for the renovation of Mill Road playing field’s skate park will be presented and discussed at the meeting, as well as map of the town on which problem pot-holes will be marked.

The meeting is set for Wednesday April 26 at the Festival Hall, Caistor Road.

Members of the public are welcome from 6pm for refreshments - the meeting will begin at 7pm.

For more information email townclerk@market rasentc.co.uk