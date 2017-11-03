Have you seen missing teenager from Mablethorpe?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to 14-year-old Kieran Smith to make contact and let us know he is safe and well.

Kieran went missing from his home in Mablethorpe this morning (Friday November 3).

It is not know what clothes Kieran is currently wearing. It is believed that he may have travelled to the Louth area.

Anyone with information about Kieran’s current whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 158 of November 3.