Have a butcher’s at record attempt in Tealby

Autumn is set to heat up this Saturday (October 7) thanks to a special event being held at Sunny Side Up farm shop.

Located just outside Market Rasen, on the Tealby road, food suppliers and producers will gather from across Lincolnshire to showcase their very best products.

However, it won’t just be delicious food and beautiful gifts on offer, because butchers from across the area will also be lining up to pit their skills to see who is the fastest Lincolnshire sausage maker.

The day might also go down in history too when, Sunny Side Up butcher, Nick Bradley, makes a world record attempt to beat the time for the fastest linking of sausages.

The record currently stands at 36 sausages in just 60 seconds.

Hazel from Sunny Side Up said: “The event will be loads of fun for kids and grown-ups.

“There’ll be entertainment for the little ones, food tasting, interior design, new food ideas, gifts, not to mention the cocktail making competition, and so much more.“

The event runs from 10am to 4pm.