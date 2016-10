Grimsby Morris and Lincoln’s Poacher Morris joined forces for a evening of dancing and music to mark Halloween.

They started by dancing outside the White Hart in Caistor before moving on to the Aston Arms in Market Rasen’ Market Place, where they danced again and also enjoyed a music session / singaround.

“A great night was had by all and we would like to thank the few hardy souls who came out to watch,” said Grimsby Morris spokesman Trevor Jones.