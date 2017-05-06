Group walks to raise money for Caistor care home

Grey clouds were rolling over but that certainly didn’t dampen the spirits of a band of volunteers about to set out on a mammoth 15-mile walk!

With no more training than the fact that their job keeps them ‘up on their feet all day’, the volunteers from Greenacres Care Home in Caistor undertook the challenge with the aim of raising £1,300 to ‘enhance’ the lives of the residents they care for.

The walk began at Caistor Market Place at 10.30am on Saturday, April 22, and took them on a circular route through villages including North and South Keley and Nettleton to finish once more at the Market Place - finishing five hours and 40 minutes later.

Walk organiser Trish Connor said: “We are doing this so we can raise money for the residents to enhance their quality of life that little bit more and to see them smile.

“We have a residents and relative activity society, so that we can have meetings which help us to have more ideas on how we can make our residents happy.

“We’d love to provide more bingo and other entertainment, and perhaps improve the garden with some raised beds.”

Walkers Julie Sabourin, assistant manger at Greenacres, Angie Thornton, Samantha Colby and Jessica Garner were ‘looking forward’ to taking on the 15-mile challenge.

Alan Shepherdson, who owns Greenacres, said he was ‘proud’ of the group who are ‘doing a great job’.

He said: “They’ve formed a committee on behalf of the residents that is completely voluntary.

“All the proceeds from the events they organise go to the residents which allow them to have those extra home comforts at Greenacres.

“It gives them choice.

“What the volunteers are doing is going above and beyond the call of duty as they strive to do what’s best for the residents.”

The group managed to raise roughly £500 purely from the walk.

Trish said: “It was hard going, but we all got through it and very proud of ourselves for doing this and completing the walk.”