Grasby pupils sing at the Minster

Children from Grasby Primary School joined with the Choristers of Grimsby Minster in a special choral service.

Having learnt the music for the service with deputy head Monica Kent, they then rehearsed at the Minster with organist and director of music Steven Maxson.

“It is a great pleasure to have had the chance to work with the children and staff from Grasby, who sang extremely well and were a real credit to their families and school,” said Mr Maxson.

Next, the Minster’s music staff will go to Grasby, ahead of a service in the church.