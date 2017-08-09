Good progress for Kelsey man’s 1,000-mile walk

Retired North Kelsey farmer Tim Fell is two weeks into his mammoth task to walk the length of the British mainland - and things are going well.

Chairman of the British Stammering Association, Tim put his best foot forward from John O’Groats on July 27 and expects to reach Lands End on September 21.

This 1,000-mile trip is a chance to bring the stammering community together, and to share information with anyone who is interested in learning more.

Tim has described the first two weeks on the road as a very ‘positive’ experience.

He said: “From the moment I stepped off the train at Wick people have been incredibly friendly and helpful.

“Nicolle Cameron, SLT for The Highland Council, met me at the station and whisked me off for a dinner of fresh Scottish salmon with her two colleagues, Fiona and Penny.

“The people I’ve met along the way all want to know what I’m doing.

“They all say I must be either mad or committed to the cause. Can’t you be both?

“I normally set off at about 9am and aim to arrive at the next stopover between 4pm and 5pm.”

On Monday, he was well on track, crossing the Scottish Highlands through Perthshire, and even making time to stop off for some sustenance at one of the many distilleries.

Tim’s route will take him down the eastern side of Britain to Newcastle, then to Doncaster before heading west to Manchester, down to Bristol, and along the centre of the South West Peninsula to Land’s End.

Tim’s progress can be followed through the map on the BSA website, at www.stammering.org/stamwalk or on Twitter @bsafell .