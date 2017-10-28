Glentham activist thanks MP for support

A Glentham activist campaigning against controversial plans for a large poultry unit in Glentham has thanked Rasen MP Sir Edward Leigh for his support in her campaign.

Fiona Pringle said: “A huge thank you goes out to my local MP Sir Edward Leigh.

“Back in June he agreed straight away to a meeting with myself and two local councillors to discuss the poultry factory farm planning application.

“His full support was given and he has placed objections on behalf of myself and the village, sending me many emails and letters in response to my updates.

“He has so kindly send me another letter yesterday stating he will write again to the the Chef Executive at the West Lindsey council and express further views!”

“So, thank you so so much for your time and your support Sir Edward this really is so appreciated.

“It’s so good to feel we have help in this huge fight, along with our 200 objections and online petition which has 251 signatures.”