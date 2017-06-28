Ghost town no more: bric-a-brac market brings Rasen back to life

It was a sight that has not been seen for some time in Market Rasen - and was welcomed with open arms by locals.

The Market Place was buzzing with life, packed with dozens of market stalls and shoppers for last Saturday’s long anticipated bric-a-brac market.

Flowers at the market EMN-170626-102329001

The atmosphere was one of joy and jubilation as countless people flocked to the market to grab an ice cream, pick up a bargain and socialise.

Music played out over the Market Place as visitors came from far and wide to have a look round and meet with friends - while their children headed straight for the bouncy castle!

Market Rasen Town Councillor Ken Bridger said that shoppers had descended on Market Place from as early as 9am... when the market didn’t even open until 10am!

Some stall holders had set up shop to earn a few quid by selling off unwanted items, but others had come to raise much needed funds for charities close to their hearts.

Skate park working group membets Juliette Herrott, Louie Herrott, Alex Grant, Logan Grant and Joanne Grant.

Willow Eggett, Ellie Cole (both aged 11) and Hanna Baker, 12, from Market Rasen New Life Church’s youth group, set up a stall to raise money for Claudia’s Cause - all proceeds from which would be going to the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre.

Willow said: “We are here to sell stuff and all the money we raise will go to Claudia’s Cause.

“We’ve sold so much that we’ve had to get more items in to sell - and it’s not even midday!”

Hanna said: “We are hoping to raise lots of money to help people.”

The successful event was two months in the making.

Dawn Hudson and Gail Dennis were also having a successful day, enjoying a burger and plenty of socialising.

Dawn said: “I lived in Market Rasen many years ago - this is how I remember it.”

Gail said: “It’s great to see people and the extra trade to the town.

“This is a wonderful social event too - it’s been lovely to catch up with people.

Anthony Tindall, Stephen Scott, James Bennett and Stuart Parker from Lincs Fire and Rescue.

“It’s usually a ghost town but today it’s full of life.”

Market Rasen Lions Club were also selling books and DVDs for charity.

Lions member Alastair Upton said: “We’ve sold plenty so far, and all the money raised goes to local charities.

“We’ve seen so many people out and about, which is pretty special.

“It’s great to see something a bit different going on in the town.”

Market Rasen’s skate park working group also had a successful day.

They were selling items in exchange for a donation to the skate park project , as well as collecting more signatures to their petition for funding.

Juliette Herrott, mum of one of the skateboarders, said: “We’ve sold lots of bits in exchange for donations - and people have been very generous.

“We’ve also filled plenty more pages on our petition!”

Deputy mayor Stephen Bunney was ‘delighted’ with the event, which was over two months in the making.

He said: “This has been a really good day.

“It’s nice to see lots of locals enjoying themselves, buying from stalls to raise money for local causes and individuals.

“We’ve had contributions from younger members of the community who have got involved - they will be taking down the stalls at the end of the day.

“ And a big thank you should also go to the Lions Club for putting the stalls up on Friday.

“This will be an event which raises vital monies for the skate park project and other council initiatives.

“It would be wonderful to do it all again next year.”