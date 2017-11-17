Getting ready for seasonal fun in Rasen

A full day of fun and entertainment is promised later this month as the festive season gets underway in Market Rasen.

The Mayor’s Charity Event and Christmas Market takes place on Saturday, November 25, from 10am, ending with the lights switch-on at 3.30pm.

“I am really looking forward to another town event,” said the Mayor, Coun John Matthews. “This year’s Mayor’s Charity day and Christmas Market promises to be the best ever, with a huge range of stalls and great entertainment throughout the day.”

There will be plenty of festive gift, craft and charity stalls to browse and buy from, together with a variety of refreshments on offer.

There will also be owls and birds of prey.

But most important of all, there will be the chance to visit Father Christmas.

He will be in his sleigh from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.15pm to 4pm - and this year, there will be professional festive photography available.

The high street retailers are being invited to dress their windows, with a trophy presented to the ‘best dressed’.

A full programme of live musical entertainment and carol singing has been planned throughout the day too.

Children from Market Rasen Primary School and Osgodby Primary School will be performing, as will members of the Lincolnshire Musical Theatre Co and Local singer Felicity Turner.

The U3A UK Ukelele Group will be playing and Grandad Elf will be making a welcome return to the town with his magic show to keep the younger visitors entertained.

Coun Matthews added: “At 3pm there will be a star turn - something not to be missed!”

The day’s entertainment is supported by Rasen Radio, who will be live in the market place from 9.30am.

But it isn’t just the market place that will be a hive of festive fun.

There is an extra special treat in the Festival Hall too, when two local groups will be giving a sneaky taste of their upcoming pantomime productions.

The Welton Panto Group will be performing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in December, while the Broadbent Theatre will be staging ‘Babes in the Wood’ in January and February.

The Festival Hall will open at 1.45pm, when there will be hot drinks and cookies, with the potted panto previews starting at 2pm.

All are welcome and admission is free.

Coun Matthews added: “I am looking forward to seeing the people of Market Rasen - children and adults - on November 25, there will be something for everyone.”